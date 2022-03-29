OPEC, Russia, and Quad: Gulf powers and India ignore America, Japan, and the UK

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The OPEC+ group of nations has no intentions of taking a stance against the Russian Federation concerning the conflict in Ukraine. America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and several European Union nations tried to exert pressure on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – and other leading OPEC nations – but to no avail. Therefore, the OPEC+ nations refuse to abide by G-7 nations who solely have anti-Russian Federation geopolitical interests.

America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and other nations in the European Union sought to persuade OPEC nations to abide by their geopolitical stance. However, the OPEC group of nations is refraining from the anti-Russian Federation stance being taken by G-7 nations.

Al-Monitor reports, “The United Arab Emirates’ energy head has endorsed an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia. Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said that the war in Ukraine should not affect the oil giants’ plans.”

CNBC reports, “The U.S., Europe and Japan have called on oil-producing nations to do more to tackle record-high prices amid the war in Ukraine and ongoing supply shortages.”

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, concerning Iran and Venezuela – and in the knowledge that the UAE and Iran have extremely different visions of the region – said, “Whatever we do as countries when it comes to production, it needs always to stay out of politics. We have two countries under sanction and we managed to produce.”

He continued, “Russia is an important member and leaving politics aside, that volume is needed today, and unless someone is willing to bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute the Russian [production].”

The National News (UAE) reports, “Russia is the world’s second-largest energy exporter. It accounts for about 10 per cent of the world’s energy output, including 17 per cent of its natural gas and 12 per cent of its oil. Along with Saudi Arabia, it leads the Opec+ 23-member alliance of oil producers.”

India and Quad Group (America, Australia, India, and Japan)

America, Australia, and Japan in the Quad group also put extreme pressure on India to condemn the role of the Russian Federation in the Ukraine crisis. However, similar to leading Gulf powers in OPEC, India refused to cave into the heavy pressure that America, Australia, and Japan did during the recent Quad meeting – and when the leader of Japan visited India. Therefore, like Mexico in NAFTA also refusing to bend to the whims of America and Canada concerning sanctions, India and OPEC nations – similar to the vast majority of nations in Africa, Asia, and South America – will all continue to trade with the Russian Federation despite the obstacles being put in their way by G-7 international bullying.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, reminded the Quad group that the Indo-Pacific region is the focus and not the Russian Federation. Modi said, “… the Quad must remain focused on its core objectives of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently reported, “BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and RIC (Russia, India, and China grouping) enable important bridges to be built between China, India, and the Russian Federation – despite tensions between China and India over border issues. The Russian Federation is also blessed with extremely cordial relations with all Central Asian nations and Iran – hence, political elites in Moscow utilize this to encourage regional stability. Also, the Russian Federation is a trusted friend of India and supplies state-of-the-art military technology to India – irrespective of the concerns of China.”

Unlike Japan, where America dominates the military and internal affairs of this country, the nation of India is a powerful independent nation that refuses to bend to the whims of any nation. India and the Russian Federation also have cordial relations. Therefore, India hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis that takes in the interest of both nations and the wider community – and not the solely vested interests of G-7 nations.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2022/03/28/opec-alliances-work-must-remain-independent-of-politics-uae-energy-minister-says/

https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/03/opec-remains-committed-oil-production-agreement-russia

