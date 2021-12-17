Osaka fire kills many in a suspected arson attack

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

A suspected arson attack in Osaka, Japan, is believed to have killed 27 people. The fire broke out at a psychiatric clinic and was extinguished within 30 minutes by the fire brigade. However, in this short time, it is known that 19 people have perished.

The death toll is expected to rise to at least 27 people. Hence, family and friends of loved ones are in complete shock – along with the local community in this part of Osaka.

The BBC reports, “Rescue officials were alerted to the fire on Friday morning, and it was successfully extinguished 30 minutes later after it burned across an area of approximately 20 sqm (215 sq ft), said the local fire department.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “In 2019, another arsonist attack at an animation studio in Kyoto resulted in the deaths of 36 people. Similarly, in recent times several attacks on trains have occurred. Each time the motive is irrational and childish to an extreme.”

The suspected arson attack took place near JR Kitashinichi Train Station. This area is a downtown part of Osaka, where drinking bars and nightclubs dot the landscape.

Police are investigating the situation and taking eye witness statements.

Firefighters stated that no signs of life could be seen in 17 men and 10 women.

