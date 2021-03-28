Over 100 reported killed in another bloody day in Myanmar

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Myanmar is reaching an extremely dangerous period since the ousting of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. For bloodshed is increasing to unimaginable levels. Therefore, with over 100 reported deaths in the last 48 hours, regional nations – and friends of Myanmar – must put economic and political pressure on the military coup leadership.

Western and Islamic nations during the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi hindered the road to democracy in Myanmar. This was based on biased reporting that brushed aside the brutal massacres of small minorities – including the Mro and Bengali Hindus – by ARSA Bengali Muslim terrorists in Rakhine. Hence, instead of supporting Myanmar during the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi, the nation was abandoned diplomatically by Western nations.

Thus prior to the military coup, the influence of Western democratic powers was minimal and this angle boosted anti-democratic forces within Myanmar. At the same time, regional geopolitical rivalries between China, India, and Japan equates to a non-unified approach within Asia to the political convulsions that are now ravaging Myanmar.

Reuters reports that over 100 people were killed yesterday. This news agency says, “Myanmar security forces killed 114 people, including some children, in a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters on Saturday, the bloodiest day of violence since last month’s military coup, news reports and witnesses said.”

The BBC reports, “It was the randomness of today’s killings that was particularly shocking. Armed with battlefield weapons, the security forces appeared willing to shoot anyone they saw on the streets. The brutality they showed they were capable of today is on another level from what we have seen since the coup.”

Each new death is another nail in the future of Myanmar and will only increase internal divisions – and lead to further tensions with different ethnic military factions. Hence, it is incumbent on Asian nations to overcome internal geopolitical differences and to put pressure on all sides to reach out for a compromise.

If not, the spiral of deaths will continue and the light of democracy will further fade.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-56546920

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-politics/myanmar-security-forces-kill-over-100-protesters-in-horrifying-day-of-bloodshed-idUSKBN2BJ01O

