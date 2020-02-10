Over 900 dead from Coronavirus in China and over 40,000 cases internationally



Sawako Utsumi and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The number of deaths sadly keeps on rising from the coronavirus crisis in China that emanated in Wuhan. Thus, the latest figure says that just over 900 people have died from the coronavirus. At the same time, now over 40,000 cases have been reported internationally with the vast majority being in China.

Obviously, the World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the situation seriously. Hence, experts from the WHO have set off for Beijing to investigate the ongoing crisis.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, stipulated, “There are questions we need answers to, and tools we need developed as quickly as possible. WHO is playing an important coordinating role by bringing the scientific community together to identify research priorities and accelerate progress.”

He continued, “Harnessing the power of science is critical for bringing this outbreak under control.”

Lee Jay Walker, a fellow writer at Modern Tokyo Times, states, “Unsurprisingly, with workers gradually returning to work, then many Chinese nationals feel uneasy. After all, with the death toll of coronavirus going up daily, then the chance of this virus increasing once many people return to work is very real. Of course, certain restrictions will apply to the province of the epicenter and other areas, yet the fear is that a fresh rise will follow. However, with the need to maintain the economy – this notably applies to essential sectors – then the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) faces an uphill struggle to manage the many complexities it faces.”

Overall, the ongoing crisis is stretching the CCP to the maximum because the one-party state relies on trust and power control mechanisms.

https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/06-02-2020-who-to-accelerate-research-and-innovation-for-new-coronavirus

