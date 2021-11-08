PM Kishida in anti-China Human Rights post: Japan and anti-Armenian Turkey can’t let go

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seems set to follow the anti-China mantra of his predecessor Yoshihide Suga. This is witnessed by the new human rights post that is specifically aimed at China.

The special adviser to Kishida concerning human rights will be Gen Nakatani. However, with China being overtly mentioned – notably Xinjiang and Hong Kong – it seems that enmity towards China is increasing once more. Therefore, the historical legacy of anti-China sentiment is prevalent in modern Japan within political circles.

Japan maintains cordial relations with Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and countless nations that violate human rights. In Iran, this nation kills homosexuals openly, persecutes religious minorities (the Baha’i and converts to Christianity), arrests women for not covering up, persecutes human rights activists, and so forth.

West Papuans are also suffering horrendously in Indonesia. Indeed, Papuans are mocked for the color of their skin by Javanese overlords. Likewise, in Saudi Arabia, all non-Muslim holy places are banned and apostates face prison.

The list of nations that violate human rights is enormous. Henceforth, for Japan to focus heavily on China is openly biased and pandering to Japanese anti-China nationalism.

Germany understands the need to be diplomatic towards Israel concerning the legacy of the holocaust. However, Japan and Turkey (endless anti-Armenian Christian policies that include the Armenian genocide to supporting Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh) can’t hide their historical hatreds.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia said, “To me, there is no doubt that this is a policy of continuing the Armenian genocide and a policy of reinstating the Turkish empire.”

Reuters says, “The Armenian genocide refers to the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923.”

Taro Aso, a senior Japanese politician and former leader of Japan, said, “If China invades Taiwan, Tokyo may interpret the move as a ‘threat to Japan’s survival’ and deploy the Self-Defense Forces to exercise collective self-defense.”

Kishida and Nakatani are implying that China is the main human rights concern. If so, this is an enormous step back for Japan because it is overtly anti-China. After all, once you pick and choose human rights aimed at historical nationalism – similar to Turkey against Armenia – the nationalist cat is out of the bag.

Nakatani said, “I would like to deal with international human rights issues according to the prime minister’s instructions.”

Germany openly acknowledges the horrendous events of the holocaust that killed millions of Jews. Yet Japan and Turkey can’t enact sensitive policies concerning the collective evil they did in the last century. Therefore, Kishida is pandering to anti-China nationalism that bodes ill.

