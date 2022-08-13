PM Kishida of Japan and Moonies: Nippon Kaiga

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan ushered in a new Cabinet along with parliamentary vice ministers and vice ministers. However, of the 20 out of 54 lawmakers assigned to these positions, it is known that 20 members have various types of ties to the Unification Church (Family Federation for World Peace and Unification – Moonies).

The brutal killer of former leader Shinzo Abe, who linked Abe with the Unification Church concerning past family members, entails that the general public wants action to be taken to clean up the political system. In truth, given the extent of so many senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) members with the Unification Church, it is nigh impossible for Kishida to create all new members within the branches of power that don’t have links with this cult that originates from South Korea.

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “The Unification Church (Family Federation for World Peace and Unification – Moonies) is deemed to be a cult and is ardently anti-Communist. Donald Trump and Abe gave speeches last year at the Rally of Hope event sponsored by the Unification Church. However, it is easy to link individuals – or nations – to various circles in the mind of anyone. For example, Prince Charles of the United Kingdom is known to have mixed in Muslim Brotherhood circles and other organizations – while taking money for his charity from the Bin Laden family.”

Astonishingly, the ruling LDP not only has a Moonies (Unification Church) problem: but also is blighted by Nippon Kaiga. Indeed, several other political parties in Japan have Unification Church and Nippon Kaiga internal issues that need addressing.

It seems bizarre to outsiders that Japan is blighted by two movements within the body politic of Japan. However, with the Unification Church and Nippon Kaiga being right-wing – and the anti-Communist ideas of the South Korean religious cult to ruling elites in the LDP being anti-China and anti-Russian Federation: then they make bizarre bedfellows. Therefore, the right-wing ideas persist in both movements within the body politic of Japan.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Cabinet members, including Katsunobu Kato, Hirokazu Matsuno, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Shunichi Suzuki, and others, belong to Nippon Kaiga. This right-wing organization and lobby group supports official visits to Yasukuni Shrine (political elites praying to classified War Criminals), supports nationalism and State Shinto, the Nanjing Massacre is fabricated or exaggerated, opposes the 1999 Gender Equality Law, denies the enforcement of Comfort Women during the war, and believes that 1946-48 War Crime Tribunals should be deemed illegitimate.”

Abe’s grandfather Nobusuke Kishi – and his father Shintaro – were known to have ties with the Unification Church. For Kishi, this relates to his anti-Communist mindset. Abe had strong ties with Nippon Kaiga.

The killer of Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, said, Kishi “Invited the church (to Japan from South Korea). So I killed (his grandson) Abe.”

Astonishingly, even people with family ties to slavery during the war still are within the power mechanisms of Japan. For example, Yoshimasa Hayashi is related to Akira Tawarada (great-grandson), who utilized Allied Prisoners of War via slave labor in several coal mines in the prefecture of Yamaguchi. Tara Aso (a powerful individual within the ruling party – and former prime minister) is another who comes from a family that utilized slave labor. This concerns mainly Koreans – but also approximately 300 Australians and British Prisoners of War (2 Dutch nationals also) were used in the Aso Mining Company. It is known that two Australians died during such brutal conditions and many Koreans perished.

The Spectator says, “Coincidentally, Abe’s maternal grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was the mastermind behind the economic enslavement of millions of Chinese for the industrial militarisation of Manchuria. Later, Kishi signed the declaration of war against the United States in 1941. After the war Kishi, an A-list war criminal, escaped prosecution and became a founder of the LDP, serving as prime minister from 1957 to 1960.”

Kishida’s new Cabinet also contains seven ministers with ties to the Unification Church. It goes without saying many Cabinet ministers also have ties with Nippon Kaiga.

Kyodo News reports, “The revelations add to evidence of what could be a deeply ingrained network of contact between ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and the Unification Church. Seven ministers in the revamped Cabinet have also acknowledged their ties of some sort to the group under the renewed spotlight since the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “The Kishida administration plays the anti-China and anti-Russian Federation cards. Hence, when viewing the beliefs of many leading Cabinet members concerning Nippon Kaiga, it is easy to understand why this is happening. Therefore, with America encouraging Japan to adopt anti-China and anti-Russian Federation policies, the division of Northeast Asia is growing.”

The ruling LDP is blighted by ruling family elites, ties to the Moonies (irrespective of the level), ties to Nippon Kaiga – and the ruling elites are overwhelmingly male.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “One can only imagine if the ruling political elites in Germany sought open revisionism and prayed to classified War Criminals. However, Japan gets a free pass. After all, America utilizes Japan to attack or contain other nations in Asia (America utilized US military bases in Japan during the Korean War and Vietnam War – while the containment of China and pressurizing the Russian Federation in Northeast Asia is important for political elites in Washington). Therefore, the political elites in Japan escape stern rebukes within the G7 group or from the European Union.”

It is time for political change to move Japan forward. If nothing changes now – concerning the Moonies and Nippon Kaiga: then the same ruling family elites and entities within the body politic of Japan will continue to hinder the nation – along with endless factionalism within the ruling LDP.

