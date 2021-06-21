PM Lofven of Sweden in historical ousting from power after the no-confidence vote

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The political ousting in Sweden of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is historical. For, he is the first leader in Swedish history to lose power based on the parliament passing a vote of no confidence. Therefore, he must resign within one week – or possibly call a snap election.

Reuters reports, “The nationalist Sweden Democrats had seized the chance to call the vote after the formerly communist Left Party withdrew support for the center-left government over a plan to ease rent controls for new-build apartments.”

Lofven, the Social Democrat leader, and the Left Party that withdrew its support will blame each other for the no-confidence vote and ensuing convulsion. However, in the eyes of the Left Party, the leadership of Lofven is to blame.

Nooshi Dadgostar, the Chairman of the Left Party, is adamant that the Prime Minister is to blame. She said, “It is not the Left Party that has given up on the Social Democrat government, it is the Social Democrat government that has given up on the Left Party and the Swedish people.”

The ruling Social Democrat-led government and its alliance with the Green Party couldn’t hold once the Left Party withdrew its political support for the coalition government. Hence, opposition parties opposed to Lofven immediately took their chance. Therefore, the nationalist Sweden Democrats and others voted against the leader of Sweden when the no-confidence vote emerged.

The BBC reports, “If the prime minister decides to step down, the parliament’s speaker will have to begin cross-party negotiations to form a new government.”

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-sweden-politics/swedish-pm-lofven-ousted-in-parliament-no-confidence-vote-idUKKCN2DX0RJ?edition-redirect=uk

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57553238

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes