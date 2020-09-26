PM Suga of Japan and President Xi of China held talks to foster closer ties

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Xi Jinping of China held their first talks by phone since Suga became the new leader of Japan. Unsurprisingly, both leaders promised to foster closer relations and understandings over important areas.

Indeed, for Japan, it is important to foster cordial relations with China and the Russian Federation respectively based on geopolitics. Similarly, with ties between China and America – and China and India – being problematic; it is in the interest of China to seek closer ties with Japan.

Suga uttered, “President Xi and I agreed to continue to work closely in dealing with various bilateral, regional, and global issues at high levels, including directly between the leaders.”

According to Suga, the leader of China indicated that he hoped to further ties with Japan. Hence, this bodes well for Northeast Asia and the South China Sea.

In turn, Suga told Xi that cordial relations between both nations are not only important for the region but also the world. Therefore, with China at loggerheads with America and India respectively, it is an opportune time for both nations to forge closer ties.

Suga and Xi touched on thorny issues regarding disputed territorial areas and other concerns. However, this was done based on diplomacy and the need to understand each other.

