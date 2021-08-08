Pockets of resistance in Kunduz in Afghanistan: Taliban increases pressure

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Taliban is increasing pressure on several cities throughout Afghanistan. Some agencies are claiming that Kunduz is in the hands of the Taliban. However, pockets of government resistance continue in their own military base and the airport area.

President Joe Biden is turning America into a spectator while gruesome reports of Taliban massacres are occurring. America, equally on the backfoot in Iraq and Syria – while helping to destabilize Libya and leave quickly under the former leader Barack Obama – is now a spectator in a conflict that it created. Therefore, the Taliban is moving in while the armed forces of America are set to leave fully by the end of this month.

The BBC is claiming that Kunduz is virtually under the control of the Taliban. This news agency reports, “The militants also fought their way into another northern city, Sar-e-Pul, which was captured within hours of Kunduz. Afghan officials insist their forces still remain in the cities that have fallen, and fighting is ongoing.”

Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial assembly, uttered, “Heavy clashes started yesterday afternoon, all government headquarters are in control of the Taliban, only the army base and the airport is with ANDSF (Afghan security forces) from where they are resisting the Taliban.”

The United States embassy in Afghanistan condemned the Taliban’s “violent new offensive against Afghan cities.” However, the Taliban isn’t concerned by a power that showed its hand.

Heavy fighting continues in Herat, Kandahar, and Lashkar Gah. Therefore, with Kunduz being under immense pressure – and Sar-e-Pul reported to have fallen – the armed forces of Afghanistan face enormous problems in stemming the Taliban.

Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the Sar-e-Pul provincial council, said, “The Taliban have surrounded an army battalion on the outskirts of the city. All other parts of the city are under Taliban control”

Ironically, while Afghanistan is under severe pressure, Biden is praising Olympians from America.

In truth, this sums up the attitude of Obama in Libya and watching the Yazidi genocide from the sky when Islamic State (ISIS) began enslaving, raping, and killing the Yazidis. Hence, Biden is following suit with such callow deeds when Afghanistan needs urgent help.

https://www.voanews.com/us-afghanistan-troop-withdrawal/taliban-capture-government-buildings-afghan-city-kunduz

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-58135148

