President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti assassinated by a foreign hit squad

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by a professional foreign hit squad, according to the police in Haiti. Confirmation is based on the apprehension of many former members of the armed forces of Colombia.

It is known that eight members of this hit squad are still seeking to evade capture. Thus after a shootout between the security forces of Haiti and the hit squad, captured individuals were paraded in front of the media in Port-au-Prince.

The police have killed three members of this hit squad while they seek to tighten the net on the escapees. Also, the police are continuing to seek the masterminds behind the brutal assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The BBC reports, “In the early hours of Wednesday, a group of gunmen broke into the president’s home in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and shot him and his wife. Mr. Moïse was found lying on his back with 12 bullet wounds and a gouged eye, and died at the scene, according to authorities.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Moïse took office in Haiti in 2017. However, like leaders before him, he failed to stem the cycle of poverty and violence. It may be that this is beyond any future leader because of the internal situation that is fraught. Thus, recent protests had demanded his resignation concerning allegations of political irregularities and corruption.”

The real motives behind the assassination are not fully known yet. However, the police in Haiti are determined to find the masterminds and the intrigues against this nation.

Reuters reports, “Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said initial findings indicated that Colombians suspected of taking part in the assassination were retired members of his country’s armed forces, and pledged to support the investigations in Haiti.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-57766749

