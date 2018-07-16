President Putin of Russia is optimistic after meeting President Trump of America in Helsinki

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation is optimistic of resetting better relations with America after meeting President Donald Trump of America in Helsinki. The two powerful leaders spoke frankly at times but Putin and Trump understand the need to build bridges and to work together over many important issues. Therefore, despite the usual anti-Putin and anti-Trump media elite machine building many mountains out of minuscule molehills, it is heartening that both leaders seek to reset the clock.

After the summit between Putin and Trump ended, the leader of the Russian Federation immediately spoke about positives. Putin stipulated, “Of course, numerous problems persist, and we have failed to clear the backlog in full, it was impossible to do this, but I believe we have made the first important step in that direction.”

According to Putin, the two leaders focused on improving relations and trying to understand the other side in areas of contention. Indeed, both leaders openly admitted that relations between America and the Russian Federation are currently rocky, to say the least. However, the reasons behind this have a limited basis outside of the negative meddling of traditional elites in America that don’t seek closer ties with the Russian Federation.

Putin uttered, “Today, both Russia and the US face completely different challenges: dangerous destabilization of international security and stability mechanisms, regional crises, the spread of terrorism and transnational crime, criminality, increasing global economic problems, ecological and other risks. We can tackle all these only by joining forces.”

Hence, the leader of the Russian Federation is offering a powerful olive branch based on the need to restore international stability in areas of contention and to focus on tackling serious issues together. Trump, who seeks to reset the clock if possible, will have been heartened by the words of Putin.

In a tweet, Trump positively said, “I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along.”

Trump also stipulated passionately, “As president I cannot make decisions on foreign policy to appease the media or the Democrats who want to do nothing but resist and obstruct. I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than risk peace in pursuit of politics… I will do what is best for the American people.”

It seems ironic that much of the politically correct international media are quoting the usual warmongers in America. This notably applies to Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham – two individuals who have sided with Sunni Islamist terrorist forces in Syria. Therefore, the usual anti-Putin and anti-Trump media groups will focus on mass negatives rather than the chance of improved relations between two powerful nations.

