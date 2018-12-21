The resignation of Mattis is a big blow for President Trump: Lack of cohesion in America

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States under President Donald Trump looks increasingly chaotic when it comes to foreign policy. Of course, internal issues also blight the Trump administration but part of this is based on anti-Trump intrigues and the role of the mass media in America. However, when it comes to foreign policy, the resignation of General Jim Mattis is a severe blow to Trump and the people of America because external lack of trust is growing.

Mattis, the United States Defense Secretary, resigned based on several factors. This notably applies to the negative treatment of traditional allies of America and other lack of statecraft when it comes to maligning “strategic competitors.”

The final straw, it appears, is the sudden announcement of American military forces leaving Syria. Mattis had hoped to persuade Trump to at least keep a residual force on the ground in Syria. Equally, Mattis fears that Turkey will seek to crush allies of America, for example, the Kurds in Northern Syria. Therefore, being unable to persuade Trump, the respected Mattis resigned.

The BBC reports, “Gen Mattis had positioned himself as one of the cooler heads throughout the president’s term – considered by Democrats and Republicans alike as a “grown-up” in the room and a far cry from the “Mad Dog Mattis” nickname that so enamored Mr Trump.”

Mattis said, “One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships.”

Mattis continued, “We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.”

Trump, from a very different nuance, praised the role of Mattis wholeheartedly. He said, “During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

It is incumbent on Trump to take a look at the revolving door that is swinging open to new sackings or resignations. If Trump can’t find loyalty within the ranks – while being open to listening deeply to differences – then his administration will continue to look weak and unreliable. Hence, Trump needs to the steady the ship before it sinks beyond repair.

