Robots in Tokyo to be used to protect from coronavirus in special hotels

Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

Robots are to be utilized in the fight against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Tokyo. This applies to patients with minor symptoms of coronavirus and for asymptomatic patients. Thereby, reducing the burden on hospitals and protecting all concerned.

Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo, inspected the robots in the Sumida Ward. Thus, she saw first-hand how robots could help in the fight against coronavirus.

One robot on inspection delivered lunch boxes and spruced up the lobby area. While humanoids interact with patients and help in other ways. Therefore, the utilization of technology is reducing human interaction and protecting staff members.

For example, with artificial intelligence embedded in the cleaning robot, it can clean in dangerous areas. This relates to areas called “red zones” where staff members have limited access to protect them. Hence, with the importance of hygiene being a premium – and safeguarding staff from the coronavirus – then specially designed robots can solve the situation.

At the same time, apps are being used to help patients manage their conditions during their stay in special hotels. Hence, patients can manage their temperature and other related physical conditions. Thus, if any patient begins to worry about their condition, they can monitor themselves immediately and take appropriate action.

Reuters reports, “Japan is now using hotels to house patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus but whose symptoms are too light to need hospitalization, and several in the capital of Tokyo just opened on Friday feature robots to help lighten the burden on nurses.”

Internationally, the utilization of technology is being used to various degrees. This applies to important apps, artificial intelligence, drones, and robots. Therefore, with Japan being famous for high technology, it naturally follows that humanoids and robots are now helping in the fight against coronavirus in Tokyo.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-japan-robot-hotels/robots-on-hand-to-greet-japanese-coronavirus-patients-in-hotels-idUKKBN22D4PC

