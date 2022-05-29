Russia consolidates to protect Russians and Russian speakers in the Donbas region

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation is gradually entrenching itself throughout the entire Donbass (Donbas) region. This follows from securing the Sea of Azov region, further protecting Crimea and other important adjacent areas. Therefore, Ukrainian nationalist forces that sought to impose anti-Russian policies and cleanse the region of the indigenous inhabitants since 2014 who looked to “mother Russia” – are now backpedaling throughout the Donbas region.

Indigenous Russians and non-Russian ethnic speakers of Russian who look to “mother Russia” have faced years of hostility from nationalist forces in Kiev (Kyiv), who backed central Ukrainian forces to crush the ethnically diverse region of Donbas. At the same time, several leading NATO powers (notably America and the United Kingdom) were increasing the military power of the armed forces of Ukraine along with various training programs. Therefore, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation requested that NATO powers acknowledge the mutual geopolitical concerns of both parties – but this was rebuffed by President Joe Biden of America and the leader of Ukraine.

Regional indigenous Russian-dominated military forces – alongside Chechens, Ossetians, and other nationalities – are collectively working together with Russian Federation military units.

These collective military forces seek to protect Russians and non-ethnic Russian speakers – who look toward “mother Russia” – from Ukrainian nationalists. The Ukrainian army is backed by an array of NATO powers with the intrigues of America, Japan (America’s mouthpiece in Asia to ply Russophobia), Poland, the United Kingdom, and others being pernicious.

Modern Tokyo Times recently pointed out (concerning America and Japan), “It is also an indicator that America and Japan fear being found out because the Russian Federation is gradually entrenching itself in Russian ethnic and non-Russian speaking areas of the Donbas and the surrounding region. Unlike the distant wars by America concerning Agent Orange on Vietnam to bombing Afghanistan, Libya, Serbia, and Iraq with various allies – while supporting the Saudi-led alliance to the tune of vast military sales under the former leader Barack Obama: Russians belong to the soil where they are dying to protect Russians and non-Russians in the Donbas region and joining areas.”

The Guardian recently reported, “Amid reports that Lyman, the site of an important railway junction, had largely been taken by Russian forces, Ukraine’s general staff reported that Russian forces were also advancing on Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka.”

TASS News reports, “As of May 27, 2022, the forces of the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) and the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) supported by the Russian army’s firepower liberated and established full control of 220 populated areas on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, including Krasny Liman.”

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson – a supporter of Ukraine nationalist forces – begrudgingly said Russian military forces are “continuing to chew through the ground” and are making “slow, but I’m afraid palpable, progress.”

It is noticeable that neither America, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, nor the United Kingdom could alter the neutral stances of various international organizations (America, Japan, and the United Kingdom are the most overtly anti-Russia nations in this grouping). Hence, the BRICS group (Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa), the Quad group (India’s independent stance), OPEC, ASEAN – and other international groupings – have all refused to bow down to the diktats of the G-7 and the European Union. Therefore, providing the Russian Federation can consolidate further to protect indigenous Russians and non-ethnic Russian speakers from Ukrainian nationalist forces – along with keeping Ukraine out of NATO – the nations of the G-7 will not only look like “paper tigers:” but these nations will be held accountable for creating greater international food insecurity in some of the poorest nations in the world along with increasing poverty at home.

LEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook