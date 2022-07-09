Russia in sincere condolences to the family of Shinzo Abe

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, was brutally shot dead yesterday in Japan. International condolences have been sent far and wide. However, for President Vladimir Putin and Abe, they had a special relationship that gave hope to Northeast Asia – where Japan and the Russian Federation share the same space.

Hearing the tragic news of the brutal murder of Abe, Putin sent his deep condolences to his mother and wife. The words of Putin and the shock felt are extremely sincere because they had met on many occasions.

Putin expressed in a tone of morose, “I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss.”

Putin continued, “The hand of a criminal cut short the life of an outstanding statesman who headed the Japanese government for a long time and did a lot to develop good neighborly relations between our countries.”

This relates to increasingly friendly ties between the Russian Federation and Japan during Abe’s time in power. Also, if both statesmen had differences, they would discuss this openly by meeting face-to-face. Hence, this political trait was widely appreciated by Putin.

Putin further continued that everyone who met Abe had “A fond memory of this wonderful man (who) will stay forever in the hearts of everyone who knew him.”

The spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said, “He always fought for the interests of his country, and preferred to do so at the negotiation table. That is why he established a good, constructive working relationship” with the leader of the Russian Federation.

The chair of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachev, said, “Terrible news from Japan. As prime minister, Shinzo Abe personally supervised a multi-year and very effective project of interregional cooperation through the upper houses of the Russian and Japanese parliaments.”

Sadly, the current leader of Japan, Fumio Kishida, is taking an anti-Russian Federation stance in-line with President Joe Biden of America and other G7 nations.

It is hoped that Abe’s legacy toward the Russian Federation will re-emerge from the current hostile tone of Kishida that doesn’t serve the interest of Japan.

