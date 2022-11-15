Russia permits Japan to retain a high stake in Sakhalin-1

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation permits Japan to retain a high stake in the oil and natural gas project of Sakhalin-1 in the Russian Far East. Unlike positive relations between Japan and the Russian Federation under the late Shinzo Abe – despite Crimea returning to the Russian Federation in 2014 (Crimea was handed to Ukraine under Soviet Communism in 1954): the same doesn’t apply to the current leader of Japan. Therefore, Putin is invoking pragmatism to nations that lambast the Russian Federation internationally.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is anti-Russian Federation concerning his endless bowing down to the demands of America. The late Abe was more independent toward the Russian Federation.

TASS News reports, “The Russian government authorized the transfer of the 20% participation interest in the new Sakhalin-1 operator to India’s ONGC Videsh Limited and 30% to Japan’s Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co. Ltd. (Sodeco) by its decree.”

It isn’t surprising that India is involved in Sakhalin-1. This concerns the friendly ties between India and the Russian Federation. However, with Kishida lambasting the Russian Federation time after time, Putin is permitting Japan’s continuing involvement related to geopolitical and economic factors.

NHK News reports, “Two other Japanese trading houses have also retained their stakes in another oil and gas project in the region, Sakhalin-2. After British oil giant Shell announced its withdrawal from that project, Moscow similarly launched a new operator for the project.”

The Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said, “…Sakhalin-1 is a very important project for Japan.”

The Russian Federation seeks to contain the crisis between Ukraine and pro-Russian regions in Donbass (Donbas) and former areas of Novorossiya since the early threat to Kiev (Kyiv) didn’t go according to plan. Since then, the Russian Federation – despite enormous provocations from NATO powers – seeks to contain the crisis in areas that overlap with pro-Russian areas and the strategic importance of the Sea of Azov.

