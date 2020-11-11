Russia sends peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh: France is watching events

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation agreed with Armenia and Azerbaijan to send peacekeepers to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Hence, 1,960 military personnel from the Russian Federation will monitor and help to de-escalate military tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This move by President Vladimir Putin will also keep in check the open meddling of Turkey. Thus, just like in Northern Syria, political and military elites in Ankara and Moscow will set up networks to reach various types of agreements. However, in Nagorno-Karabakh, just like in Northern Syria, it is clear that real power mechanisms exist in Moscow.

The documents signed and agreed by Armenia and Azerbaijan state, “The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation will stay for a period of five years and this term will be automatically extended for other five-year periods, if neither party states, six months prior to the expiry of the period, its intention to terminate this provision.”

France is concerned about the position of Armenia because of the open meddling of Turkey. Hence, it is important for Armenia to further strengthen ties with France. Similarly, France and the Russian Federation need to work closely because both nations seek to de-escalate tensions in Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Turkey’s energy adventurism in the Aegean aimed at Greece is worrying France.

Despite reports emanating in Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Russian Federation is making it clear that only its peacekeeping forces will be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh.

France again reiterated its position by stating that Turkey must end its provocations against Armenia.

