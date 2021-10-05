Russian Federation test-launches the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a submarine

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation is continuing to modernize its military armed forces so that they can bypass missile defense systems and so forth at rapid speed. Hence, the test launch from a submarine of the Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile is another first for the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The Severodvinsk, a nuclear-powered submarine, carried out the successful launch of the first Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from beneath the sea at a depth of 40 meters. Therefore, the launch from the White Sea – with the missile target being located in the Barents Sea – was eagerly awaited by President Vladimir Putin.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said, “The second test firing of the hypersonic cruise missile Zircon was carried out by the crew of the nuclear submarine missile cruiser Severodvinsk for the first time from an underwater position, from a depth of 40 meters, in the waters of the White Sea at a conditional sea target in the Barents Sea.”

An earlier test witnessed the same hypersonic cruise missile being launched from a surface position.

TASS News reports, “Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, capable of developing a speed of Mach 9 and hit targets more than 1,000 kilometers away, would enter duty soon.”

The Russian Federation carries great clout in the Caucasus, Central Asia, parts of the Middle East (Iran, Syria, and growing influence in Egypt), and extremely cordial ties with China, India, Myanmar, Vietnam, and other nations.

https://eng.mil.ru/en/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12386900@egNews

https://tass.com/defense/1345401

