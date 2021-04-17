Saitama tourism: Heirinji Buddhist Temple and adorable compound

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The adorable Buddhist compound of Heirinji (Heirin-ji) in the prefecture of Saitama is a real treat. This relates to the Heirinji Rinzai Buddhist Temple and the delightful woodlands that surround the ancient graveyard. Therefore, the sense of the past, now, and future awakens all open minds when walking in the woodland area.

Heirinji is a living Buddhist temple compound that still teaches monks. Thus sometimes you see Buddhist monks working and maintaining the spacious grounds of Heirinji. Similarly, the entire Buddhist compound is well cared for concerning architecture, nature, the religious angle, and caring for the graveyard area.

After praying or paying respect if secular – or belonging to a different religion – then exploring the architecture and intricate details is a real wonder when first entering this delightful Buddhist compound. Indeed, stone masonry work in the graveyard is equally fascinating concerning Buddhist statues, the layout, and other historical angles.

The thatched roofs, the Buddhist guardians before entering the spiritual area, and countless serene backdrops all fuse naturally. Hence, irrespective of Buddhist or not, contemplation and the inner soul are refreshed during your visit.

If traveling from Ikebukuro in Tokyo, the combined train and bus connection takes approximately 35 to 45 minutes. People can alight at either Asakadai or Shiki train stations on the Tobu Tojo Train Line and then get the respective bus. Of course, you have other connections via the Niiza train station on the Musashino Line and either a bus or taxi (roughly 1,200 to 1,500 yen) to Heirinji.

The historical connection with the temple being built in 1375 – and then moved in the seventeenth century – signifies the importance of this temple. Similarly, the personal warmth felt while exploring the woodland area is a real treat. Therefore, a visit to the Buddhist compound of Heirinji is extremely rewarding and spiritually uplifting.

http://www.heirinji.or.jp/index.html

MODERN TOKYO TIMES PHOTO IMAGES

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes