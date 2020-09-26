Sanctions likely to be lifted in Mali once Interim President takes office

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The military coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appears to be winning trust regionally. Thus ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) is showing signs of compromise.

At first, ECOWAS had tried to do a deal in Mali between Keita and opposition forces. However, once the coup emerged then the dynamics changed dramatically.

Immediately, despite ECOWAS demands, the coup leaders were adamant that a transitional president would be chosen from inside the military or a civilian. Hence, while the coup leaders compromised in certain areas, the determined path seems to be bearing fruit.

Voice of America reports, “Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, who is the envoy for the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, praised the junta’s leadership on his arrival in Mali Wednesday.”

It appears that ECOWAS will lift the debilitating sanctions on Mali once the interim president is inaugurated on Friday. Indeed, it is in the interest of all members of ECOWAS to see a return to normality in Mali.

If not, then the Islamist insurgency and ethnic tensions could further weaken the nation-state. Therefore, with the Sahel region already being bedeviled by countless regional problems, it is in the interest of all concerned to work with the changing sands in Mali.

The BBC reports, “Mali’s former Defence Minister Bah Ndaw has been appointed interim president while coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita will serve as his deputy, state television has announced.”

Goita uttered, “The international community is watching us … which is why we accepted the ECOWAS principles.”

Overall, it is in the interest of all vested parties to compromise and work together in order to stabilize Mali.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/west-african-countries-may-lift-mali-sanctions-after-interim-president-sworn-friday

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c78q34zzqy5t/mali-coup

