Saudi Arabia and China underpin ties: Banner of non-interference (Japan)

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Xi Jinping of China met in Riyadh. They both welcomed each other with deep respect. Hence, China and Saudi Arabia will cement ties even further concerning economics, energy, and the banner of non-interference.

On arrival, the Saudi air force escorted the plane carrying Xi once it entered the airspace of Saudi Arabia. This was followed by a respectful 21-gun salute as leading Saudi royals and dignitaries met the leader of China at the airport.

Saudi media proclaimed that China and Arab countries would “continue to hold high the banner of non-interference in internal affairs, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Xi will meet other leaders throughout the Gulf region during his visit. Xi notified people that Gulf states were a “treasure trove of energy for the world economy … and are fertile ground for the development of high-tech industries.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “America, Japan, and other G7 nations incited over the Muslim question in Xinjiang. Not because G7 nations particularly care about human rights – but out of malice and seeking to sow divisions between China and mainly Muslim nations. However, this policy is a complete failure because China and Saudi Arabia support non-interference and oppose G7 hegemony under the whims of America.”

Voice of America reports, “Chinese and Saudi firms also signed 34 deals for investment in green energy, information technology, cloud services, transport, construction and other sectors, state news agency SPA reported. It gave no figures, but had earlier said the two countries would seal initial agreements worth $30 billion.”

China, the majority of Muslim nations, conservative African Christian-dominated nations, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, and others are all opposed to America’s gender identity politics.

Arab News reports, “The Kingdom also signed an agreement with China’s Huawei Technologies on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, as well as an agreement to coordinate between the Saudi Vision 2030 and Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.”

Japan

Lee Jay Walker says, “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan seeks the perennial interference of America in the affairs of the Asia Pacific. Indeed, Kishida hopes to expand the military prowess of Japan aimed at China concerning the containment policies of America.”

Japan under Kishida – and the former leader Yoshihide Suga – continues to up the ante against China concerning the Taiwan Question (China deems this internal) and economic de-coupling where possible. However, many businesses in Japan are opposed to the anti-China mantra of the Kishida administration that follows the similar path of Suga and ideas that began under the late Shinzo Abe.

The Global Times reports, “In terms of politicizing trade with China, Tokyo has been moving in lockstep with Washington. The Japanese parliament in May passed an economic security bill, which, Japanese media outlets said, is “primarily aimed at warding off risks from China.” It is not difficult to imagine what impact such a law would have on the decision-making of Japanese companies once implemented.”

China, Saudi Arabia, BRIC nations (Brazil, China, India, the Russian Federation, and South Africa), and others all seek to expand regional and international dynamics. However, G7 nations (including Japan), the European Union, and Australia all seek to dictate to other nations culturally, economically, and politically under the auspices of America.

Lee Jay Walker says, “China and Saudi Arabia are giving note to the changing world. Hence, Japan should focus on a multipolar world and countless regional dynamics – rather than the diktats of America.”

Kishida is in his military bubble and scaremongering mode. However, China is in its multipolar world mode that is shared from Brazil to India – from South Africa to the Russian Federation – and from Mexico, Hungary, the Soloman Islands, and countless other nations that are fed up with G7 interference.

Yet will Japan take note under the current Kishida administration?

