Shia Muslims killed inside a mosque in Afghanistan by a Uighur terrorist

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another devastating terrorist attack against Shia Muslims occurred in the city of Kunduz in Afghanistan. The current death toll isn’t fully known. However, the BBC reports that at least 50 people have been killed.

Bodies were seen scattered all over the Shia mosque after being targetted by a Sunni Islamist Uighur terrorist. Immediately, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility.

The Associated Press (AP) reports, “The blast tore through a crowded mosque in the city of Kunduz during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week. It was the latest in a series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, as well as religious institutions and minority Shiites since U.S. and NATO troops left in August.”

According to several media sources – from Al Jazeera to the New York Times – the Sunni Islamist terrorist who killed Shia Muslims was a Uighur Muslim. Islamist terrorists from the Uighur ethnic group – who emanate from China – have been involved in countless terrorist attacks in China and much further afield, including Syria. Therefore, it highlights once more that Uighur terrorists are involved in internal and external terrorist groups.

The New York Times reports, “The newly installed Taliban government, having overthrown the country’s Western-backed administration in August, is struggling to contain an invigorated Islamic State. The group has grown increasingly antagonistic in recent weeks, conducting guerrilla-style attacks and bombings that have included Taliban fighters among the dead. The new government is also struggling with a collapsing economy as foreign funding remains largely frozen.”

Killings by the Taliban against people in the Panjshir Valley have been reported since they took power. At the same time, ISIS is targeting mosques and other religious institutions. Meanwhile, the Shia don’t trust the Taliban concerning past brutal deeds and they are killed and persecuted by ISIS. Therefore, with other problematic areas – from the economy to ethnic tensions – the situation remains volatile.

