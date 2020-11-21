Singapore introduces tighter travel restrictions on people traveling from Japan

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Singapore is tightening travel restrictions on people entering from the nation of Japan. This relates to increasing coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in Japan.

Japan and Singapore had signed a reciprocal agreement in September regarding travel. Yet, the increasing infection rate in Japan is setting off alarm bells in Singapore. Therefore, measures are to be tightened from midnight tomorrow.

The Singapore Ministry of Health said, “All travelers entering Singapore from 22 November 2020, 2359 hours, who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Japan will be required to serve a 14-day SHN (Stay-Home Notice) at dedicated SHN facilities, even if they have obtained approval to opt out earlier.”

Of course, Singapore seeks to stem the spread of coronavirus thus many nations face travel restrictions. However, for Japan, it indicates the spiraling coronavirus crisis and that measures are needed to contain the situation.

The Singapore Ministry of Health continued by stating, “As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.”

Apparently, no internal coronavirus cases have been reported in Singapore for ten days up to November 20. However, cases have occurred among people arriving from several international destinations. Therefore, with Japan facing growing daily infections, the measures taken by Singapore are appropriate.

