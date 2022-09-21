Somalia kills over 100 al-Shabaab fighters

Hiroshi Saito and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Somalia launched military attacks in several places in the central Hiran region. Thus the armed forces are reported to have killed over 100 al-Shabaab (al-Shabab) terrorists – in the environs of Aborey and Yasooman over the weekend.

The Islamist insurgency is witnessing both sides beheading individuals. Hence, an allied government militia beheaded several captured al-Shabaab insurgents (terrorists) in the Hirshabelle State (Hiran region).

Ahmed Abdulle, a Hiran elder, told Reuters, “Al-Shabab is not strong, it just burns people, beheads people and put their heads in the streets just to terrorize… Now, we are doing the same: we have ordered the beheading of al-Shabab fighters.”

People living in Galmudug state are also taking up military arms to fight back against Al-Shabaab. The Galmudug information minister, Ahmed Shire, said, “It is a big revolution by Galmudug state.”

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia said, “We see a strong momentum against al-Shabab and want to sustain it to defeat a group that has proven to be remorseless and [like the] mafia, which has attained economic autonomy through intimidation and the murder of innocent people.”

The leader of Somalia recently met Lloyd Austin (the US Defense Secretary). Austin said, “Somalia and the Horn of Africa have entered a crucial period of transition. This period will be especially important given the ongoing hostilities in Ethiopia, and the persistent threat of Al-Shabab, which continues to launch high-profile, cruel and brazen attacks on civilians. Our cooperation here is crucial, Mr. President, and we stand ready, as your partners.”

Somalia faces malnutrition problems and the possibility of famine. Hence, internal hatred against al-Shabaab is growing – especially in the knowledge that the leader of Somalia appears to have a plan and America is increasing its support of Somalia.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



