State of emergency in Japan over Covid-19 to continue until May 31: Some easing

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan announced that the state of emergency is to continue until May 31. However, it appears that opportunities for easing will be taken, if possible.

The death toll of over 500 isn’t excessive after more than three months. Yet, uniquely, the numbers of deaths have been ticking at a quicker rate since the last week of March until early May. Therefore, despite coronavirus entering Japan in the middle of January, the situation gradually got worse after two months.

It should be stated that approximately 66 percent of all 47 prefectures still have zero to ten deaths. Similarly, only two areas have more than 100 deaths. This applies to Tokyo and the connecting prefecture of Chiba. Thus, if the internal movement is contained then many parts of Japan can keep the economy ticking if easing takes place.

In the last twelve days, with minor blips, it appears that a leveling off is happening. Yet, given the estranged nature of the coronavirus paralleling with the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics then distrust remains. This equally applies to the sincerity of the Tokyo Governor, Yuriko Koike. After all, her focus on coronavirus increased dramatically after the Olympics was postponed.

Abe uttered, “The one-month period is designed for us to prepare for the next step and put an end to the state of emergency.”

In the area of antivirals, medicine, and vaccinations he hopes to expand better treatment. Equally, Abe supports the international search for a credible vaccine.

Of course, the vaccine approach will take time. However, Abe hopes that Avigan and Remdesivir will be approved in the fight against coronavirus.

The state of emergency is extremely mild when compared to other nations throughout the world. Hence, no shock that Japan is hoping to open up libraries, museums, and parks providing people keep to strict spacing measures.

Abe had hoped to end the lockdown yet this wasn’t possible. Therefore, he said, “Unfortunately, I had to extend it by one month. I’m keenly aware of my responsibility as prime minister.”

Irrespective if people support or oppose the measures taken by Abe, it is abundantly clear that Japan is escaping the worse. Of course, this could change given the nature of coronavirus in Japan being difficult to predict. This is based on limited information and lack of testing.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

