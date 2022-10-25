Sudan and ethnic clashes: 220 dead in the Blue Nile State

Chika Mori and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The Khartoum authorities in Sudan are concerned about renewed ethnic clashes in the Blue Nile State. Earlier this year, many were killed in ethnic violence in the same part of Sudan – while ethnic tensions persist in Darfur.

Ahmed al-Omda Badi, the Governor of Blue Nile State, imposed a recent curfew to quell tensions between the Berti and Hausa (originally from West Africa).

Associated Press reports, “Two days of tribal fighting in Sudan’s south killed at least 220 people, a senior health official said Sunday, marking one the deadliest bouts of tribal violence in recent years. The unrest added to the woes of an African nation mired in civil conflict and political chaos.”

The government of Sudan sent the armed forces to the region to stem the cycle of violence. Many arrived in pick-ups via military Land Cruisers.

Voice of America reports, “The U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Eddie Rowe, expressed concern at the renewed inter-communal fighting in Blue Nile and West Kordofan, appealing for an end to the violence.”

Over 200,000 people have fled various ethnic clashes in different parts of Sudan. At the same time, internal political discontent continues in Khartoum.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Sudan and South Sudan split after vast numbers were killed in the past between the Khartoum regime and mainly Animists and Christians of South Sudan. However, Sudan and South Sudan remain blighted by ethnic and political tensions. Therefore, peace remains elusive.”

