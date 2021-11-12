Sudan and new ruling council led by General al-Burhan

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of Sudan is ignoring the demands of the international community. Hence, he installed himself as head of the new transitional council. The same new transitional council was appointed by al-Burhan. Therefore, the democratic path is being challenged openly by military elites under al-Burhan.

America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom recently announced their collective support for the continuation of the democratic transition under Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. However, the latest move by al-Burhan shows that he isn’t concerned by international pressure.

A joint statement by the above nations said, “We endorse the international community’s serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions. We call upon all parties to strive for cooperation and unity in reaching this critical objective. In that vein, we encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency. Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage an effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security for the people of Sudan is a top priority.”

Reuters reports, “The new 14-member Sovereign Council, for which one member is yet to be confirmed, includes civilians representing Sudan’s regions but none from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) political coalition that had been sharing power with the military in a democratic transition since 2019.”

The latest move by al-Burham and his deputy (Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo) will inflame opposition forces to the coup. However, al-Burham and Dagalo understand the importance of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Therefore, with al-Burham leading the new transitional council and maintaining control of the RSF with other military elites, he believes that he holds all the aces.

Salma Elkhazin, a surgeon, told the BBC, “It’s heartbreaking to see those young people, the ones that have been killed, asking for what’s rightfully theirs: for a free country with a civilian government.”

It appears that more deaths will follow this weekend given the latest move by al-Burhan.

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/sudanese-judge-urges-end-post-coup-internet-blackout-2021-11-11/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-59197250

