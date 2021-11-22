Sudan coup leaders reinstate PM Abdalla Hamdok: Tensions remain

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of Sudan and other military personnel behind the coup against Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok succumbed to internal and external pressure. Thus Hamdok was reinstated after a deal was agreed between different political parties and the military.

A technocratic government will rule Sudan in the short term until democracy is firmly entrenched. Hence, internal political pressure, protesters, and international support from the Quad Sudan group (America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom) were instrumental – along with the United Nations (UN) in paving a way out of the crisis.

Voice of America reports, “Civilian and military leaders said government officials and politicians arrested since the coup in late October will be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “However, many voices within the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) said they oppose the agreement with the armed forces. In the minds of many FFC members is the fear that ‘coup leaders’ will continue to be dark shadows that will hinder democracy.”

The FFC said pointedly, “We affirm our clear and previously announced position: no negotiation and no partnership and no legitimacy for the putschists.”

It is known that at least 40 protesters have been killed since the coup took place. Hence, genuine anger remains strong throughout Sudan. However, for Hamdok, he wants to end the bloodshed and focus on the democratic transition.

Hamdok uttered, “Sudanese blood is precious; let us stop the bloodshed and direct the youth’s energy into building and development.”

It is hoped that the nations who supported Hamdok and the democratic transition will back this up with long-term economic and political support. After all, the people of Sudan have endured so much for decades.

https://www.voanews.com/a/officials-sudan-s-military-agrees-to-reinstate-ousted-pm-/6321782.html

