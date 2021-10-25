Sudan in crisis after the military coup: PM Hamdok arrested

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A State of Emergency in Sudan was declared by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. This declaration took place after the armed forces arrested the civilian leadership. Therefore, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok – and other civilian leaders of the Sovereign Council and other branches of government – have been arrested by the armed forces.

The general initiated the coup after increasing tensions and insecurity in Khartoum concerning pro and anti-government protests. Rising poverty and divisions within civilian and military leaders meant the situation was fragile before the coup by al-Burhan.

Voice of America reports, “Hamdok, an economist and diplomat who has worked for the U.N., was named the country’s transitional prime minister in August 2019. He leads an interim government that took power following the ouster of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir who was arrested during widespread street protests. The country is preparing for elections late next year and, under the constitution, Hamdok is forbidden from running.”

Hamdok told pro-democratic forces to “defend the revolution.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “In September, loyalists to the former President Omar al-Bashir and other opportunists failed in their coup. However, military leaders demanding changes to the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) political coalition are intent on challenging the status quo.”

Hamdok insists that tensions have existed within the civilian and military structure of Sudan since Omal al-Bashir lost power in 2019. He recently uttered, “The serious political crisis that we are living in right now, I would not be exaggerating to say, is the worst and most dangerous crisis that not only threatens the transition but threatens our whole country.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chair of the African Union, said, “The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition.”

Reuters reports, “In recent weeks a coalition of rebel groups and political parties had aligned themselves with the military and called on it to dissolve the civilian government, while cabinet ministers took part in protests against the prospect of military rule.”

The next few days and weeks are critical for Sudan because religious fundamentalism, ethnic tensions, and military coups have blighted this nation for decades. Indeed, South Sudan was created because of the brutal civil war. However, like Sudan, ethnic massacres, political intrigues, poverty, and other ills also blight South Sudan. Therefore, political instability in Sudan will witness new convulsions and put strains on other parts of the country.

