Sunni Islamists butcher at least 90 in Somalia after a brutal car bomb explodes

Boutros Hussein and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ordinary people were preparing for work during the rush hour period in the morning when Sunni Islamists decided to slaughter innocents in Somalia. It is known that at least 90 people perished after al-Qaeda linked terrorists used a car bomb to kill in the name of Allah in Mogadishu.

Sadly, the final death toll is likely to increase further because the car bomb created utter carnage. It is widely believed that al-Shabaab (al-Shabab) is behind the brutal terrorist attack. Therefore, just like Sunni Islamists were beheading Christians in Nigeria, the same religious fundamentalists were slaughtering innocents in Somalia.

Reuters reports, “While al Shabaab carries out frequent attacks, the death tolls are often lower than in Saturday’s blast. The group has sometimes not claimed responsibility for attacks that sparked a big public backlash, such as a 2009 suicide bombing of a graduation ceremony for medical students.”

Ahmed Awad, the Foreign Minister of Somalia, uttered, “students with ambition, and hardworking men and women” were killed.

Once more, the brutal menace of Sunni Islamic terrorism is responsible for another massacre. One day it is Nigeria and beheading innocent Christians, the next it is killing in Burkina Faso, then Somalia – and tomorrow, maybe the same nations or others like Afghanistan, Iraq, Niger, or Pakistan will be hit by Sunni Islamic terrorism.

