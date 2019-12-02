Sunni Islamists butcher Christians inside a church in Burkina Faso

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Christian worshippers, including the pastor and young children, were brutally killed by Sunni Islamists in Burkina Faso. Sadly, this event is nothing new to this country because Sunni Islamists often attack holy places of worship. This even includes attacking Muslim holy places deemed to be non-Muslim by Sunni Islamic fanatics.

Irrespective if it is Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS (Islamic State – IS), or a plethora of other extremists Sunni Islamist terrorist groups, the final result is the brutal murder of innocents. Hence, to the enslaving of Yazidis to targeting the Alawites or slitting the throats of Shia Muslims, the Sunni Islamic tyranny stretches far and wide.

The latest slaughter happened in Hantoukoura where at least 14 Christians were killed by Sunni Islamists. Thus, one minute Christians were praising God and the next minute the barbaric seed of Sunni Islamism struck. Therefore, from love to utter carnage in the flash of the eye.

France 24 reports, “Attacks in Burkina Faso, which borders Mali and Niger, began in the north but spread to the east and the west of the country in 2018, while the capital Ouagadougou has been hit three times.”

Alarmingly for Burkina Faso, you now have a reported half a million citizens displaced in this country. Hence, Sunni Islamic forces are targeting an already poor nation with a limited infrastructure. Therefore, the international community must step in and support Burkina Faso and regional nations blighted by the scourge of terrorism.

https://www.france24.com/en/20191201-armed-assailants-kill-more-than-10-in-church-in-eastern-burkina-faso

