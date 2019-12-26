Sunni Islamists butcher mainly women in a fresh massacre in Burkina Faso

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Burkina Faso needs international support to contain the ravages of Sunni Islamic terrorism. In the latest massacre, a staggering 35 civilians were butchered – nearly all of them were women.

It is known that Sunni Islamists launched a devastating attack against civilians and a military base in Arbinda. Thus, the armed forces of Burkina Faso lost several soldiers, while killing roughly 80 terrorists according to various reports.

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was shaken by the latest massacre. He stated, “This barbaric attack resulted in the death of 35 civilians, most of them women.”

However, he also praised the bravery of the armed forces in repulsing the raid by Sunni Islamists. The president uttered, “The heroic action of our soldiers has made it possible to neutralize 80 terrorists.”

The latest massacre is a grim reminder that Burkina Faso and other regional nations need international support in stemming – and neutralizing – Sunni Islamic terrorism. If not, then the goal of creating religious tensions and hindering the development of fragile nations will further increase.

Last week, President Emmanuel Macron of France, highlighted the crisis in the Sahel Region on his tour of Niger. He uttered, “The coming weeks are absolutely decisive for our fight against terrorism.”

The BBC reports, “Burkina Faso, a predominantly Muslim country, was once relatively stable but has descended into serious unrest since 2015. About 700 people have been killed and 560,000 displaced.”

In early December a Christian church was attacked that resulted in the loss of life of 14 people. This included the brutal killing of the Christian pastor, who was watching over his flock when Sunni Islamist broke into the church and butchered.

Hence, Burkina Faso and other regional nations need high priority in containing the crisis – and pushing back the forces of terrorism.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-50908880

