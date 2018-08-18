Sunni Islamists in Afghanistan butcher many in a mainly Shia part of Kabul: Islamophobia?

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The politically correct and the Islamist agenda are equally served by the fake terminology called “Islamophobia.” Indeed, it would be more appropriate to use the word “Shiaophobia” and the Sunni Islamist agenda of fearing and hating all and sundry. After all, not one Buddhist temple or Christian church – or any other religious holy place – is tolerated throughout the entire nation of Saudi Arabia. Equally, after the Islamists destroyed the old Buddhist and Hindu world of Afghanistan and other surrounding nations of non-Muslims, the modern state of Afghanistan despite all the vast sums of Western money is equally anti-non-Muslim and Shiaophobia flows naturally – just like it does in Pakistan, Yemen, or anywhere bedeviled by Sunni Islamist forces including ISIS (Islamic State – IS) or various branches of Al-Qaeda.

Hence, another day passes and the same Sunni Islamists are butchering somewhere in this world – irrespective if Afghanistan, Cameroon, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and a host of other nations. Naturally, Europe is feeling the same Sunni Islamist terrorist convulsions but at a much lower level. However, despite this, no honesty is forthcoming on why Alawites, the Alevi, black African Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Jews, Middle East Christians, the Shia, Sikhs, Yazidis, and others, aren’t intent on terrorizing Europe unlike the sword of Sunni Islamism.

Turning back to the latest Sunni Islamist massacre in Afghanistan – which naturally will be followed by a new massacre – then another mainly Shia Muslim area was picked by Sunni Islamists in Kabul. This time, the target was a center of educational learning where Sunni Islamists massacred many innocents. In other words, Year Zero religious zealots, who deem murder to be a sanctioned gift that is rewarded by meeting virgins in heaven, erased individuals intent on learning.

It is known that at least 34 people have perished in this brutal Sunni Islamist terrorist attack that struck in a mainly Shia part of the capital of Afghanistan. Hence, once more the streets and buildings of Kabul are witnesses to more blood flowing by individuals who have a phobia against all non-Muslims, the Shia, atheists, and moderate Sunni Muslims who are deemed to be apostates.

Reuters reports, “Most of the victims were students preparing for university entrance exams in a classroom at the Mawoud Academy in an area of west Kabul where many members of the city’s mainly Shi’ite Hazara community live.”

The BBC, highlighting the sectarian angle, stipulates, “The Shia community in Afghanistan has been repeatedly targeted by Sunni Muslim extremists of the Islamic State group, which views the Shia practice of Islam as heretical.”

One minute, people were studying in order to improve themselves, then the next minute many were killed and maimed because of the brutal intolerance of Sunni Islamism in Afghanistan. Yes, a plague to humanity, just like yesterday when it was erasing one of many faiths based on the Hadiths, jihad, and the notion of evil infidels and moderate Muslims deemed worthy of being erased from this world. Therefore, Sunni Islamists will greet the brutal terrorist attack in a favorable light. Despite this, the politically correct and the Islamist agenda will deflect from this by highlighting a minor issue and then enacting the Islam phobia banner of convenience.

Overall, one thing is for sure, Afghanistan needs Sunni Islamism like a harvested field needs multitudes of locusts. However, how do you erase religious intolerance and focus on challenging Sunni Islamists when the politically correct are waving the white flag of submission?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghanistan-attack/death-toll-in-suicide-attack-on-afghan-students-revised-down-to-34-idUSKBN1L10FD

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-45199904

