Sunni Islamists in Mozambique butcher over 50 in a fresh massacre

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamist terrorists are increasing their brutality and attacks in northern Mozambique. Hence, the news of a fresh massacre that took place over two weeks ago highlights the remoteness of this country. Equally, it shows the lack of central government control. This bodes ill for locals caught in the ensuing encroachment of the flag of Islamic jihad.

In the past, terrorists launched ghost attacks but on a smaller scale. Yet, recently, Islamists are stepping up attacks. Indeed, last month they raised the flag of Islam in an important town for the first in the region of Cabo Delgado.

Thus, news reaching the authorities of a fresh massacre of over 50 people in the district of Muidumbe, will be setting off alarm bells. The utter brutality of Sunni Islamists meant more beheadings. Therefore, just like in other parts of the world – from ISIS (Islamic State – IS) enslaving Yazidis to Boko Haram slaughtering innocents in several parts of West Africa – the sword of Sunni Islamism is shedding blood.

Orlando Mudumane, a police spokesperson, spoke about the recent terrorist attack. He uttered, “Recently, the criminals tried to recruit young people to join their ranks, but there was resistance on the part of the youths. This provoked the anger of the criminals, who indiscriminately killed – cruelly and diabolically – 52 young people.”

The Guardian reports, “Militants have stepped up attacks in recent weeks as part of a campaign to establish an Islamist caliphate in the gas-rich region, seizing government buildings, blocking roads and briefly hoisting a black-and-white flag carrying religious symbols over towns and villages across Cabo Delgado province. The flag is also used by Isis and other Islamic extremists.”

It is known that hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled the growing menace of Sunni Islamism. The remoteness of areas and the speed of attacks are numbing the power of central authorities. Hence, the armed forces of Mozambique need to be re-organized in the warfare they face and better armed. If not, the spirit of the armed forces will further weaken in northern Mozambique.

Important energy companies are also alarmed by recent developments. Thus Reuters reports, “Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Total (TOTF.PA) have asked Mozambique to send more troops to guard their operations in the far north after a surge of attacks by Islamist militants, an industry source and two security consultants said.”

Mozambique turned to international help to halt the growing menace of terrorism in northern Mozambique. Yet, it seems that the Wagner Group doesn’t have the experience of this type of warfare. This is based on the habitat and other environmental conditions. Similarly, enormous cultural differences exist along with power control mechanisms. Therefore, the government – along with needing to restructure the armed forces internally – may look to other options.

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “It is known that OAM and Black Hawk – two private security companies – with knowledge based on past Rhodesian (Zimbabwe) and South African military experience respectively under white-rule, have enormous knowledge of this type of warfare. Therefore, if tensions exist between the armed forces of Mozambique and the Wagner group – then either an increased military presence will develop based on a greater understanding of the environment – or Mozambique may seek help from either OAM or Black Hawk.”

Overall, civilians feel abandoned and frightened by events because central authorities are extremely distant. Likewise, from an economic angle, it is setting off alarm bells in the energy sector. Hence, the government of Mozambique needs a fresh approach to contain the crisis and to gradually rebuild confidence among the local population.

If not, then more brutal massacres will ensue and indigenous Islam will be replaced by the ultra-conservatism of Sunni Islamism. At the same time, like Boko Haram in Nigeria that expanded to other nations – and like similar developments in Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic – then failure to contain the crisis in northern Mozambique will mean further expansion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghanistan-attacks/clashes-across-afghanistan-kill-dozens-of-security-force-members-militants-idUSKCN2242L0?il=0

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-52005899

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mozambique-insurgency-lng/oil-majors-request-more-mozambique-troops-after-islamist-attacks-sources-idUSKBN1ZV3HL

