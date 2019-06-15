Suspension of Extradition Bill in Hong Kong but full cancellation is needed

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, announced the suspension of the extradition bill that is despised in vast numbers in Hong Kong. Despite this, her distractions seem rather blasé and not based on the real reasons why people fear the extradition bill. Therefore, while Lam is seeking to placate the groundswell of discontent, a suspension isn’t good enough because people demand the complete cancellation.

She said, “I feel deep sorrow and regret that deficiencies in our work – and various other factors – have stirred up substantial controversies.”

Other words expressed by Lam include not providing a proper “explanation and communication” of the extradition bill to the people of Hong Kong. Yet, according to an aloof Carrie Lam, her objective is in the “the greatest interests of Hong Kong.”

However, for the demonstrators that turned out in vast numbers, the words of President Tsai Ing-Wen of Taiwan seem more appropriate. She said via social media, “In their pursuit of democracy & freedom, the people of #HongKong is not alone. Because we know that if you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.”

Reuters reports, “Lam has refused calls from the opposition and protestors to step down but her ability to govern has been questioned on numerous fronts, including her failure to gauge the pulse in Hong Kong, the broader U.S.-China relationship, and Taiwan’s refusal to accept any extradition bill…”

The U-turn by Lam and her explanations has all the hallmarks of the Chinese Communist Party written all over it. Indeed, it is widely being speculated that a reported meeting had taken place between Lam and Vice-Premier Han Zheng of China. Hence, China expressed its dismay of the handling of the situation and doesn’t need another added problem to an already problematic geopolitical arena with America and other nations.

It appears that the mass demonstrations in Hong Kong have altered the equation because China doesn’t desire plastic bullets to be exchanged for real bullets if the situation can’t be contained. After all, unlike events in China including Tibet, the crisis unfolding in Hong Kong is being witnessed internationally. Therefore, while Lam may stay in charge for a limited timescale, it appears that her position is untenable given the prevailing conditions in Hong Kong.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-extradition-lam-analysis/brusque-to-bruised-hong-kongs-lam-caves-to-pressure-on-extradition-bill-idUSKCN1TG0HS

