Syria needs protection from America, Israel, and Turkey: Blind EU

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Syria needs protection from the intrigues of America, Israel, and Turkey – which endlessly weaken this nation. The conflict broke out in 2011. However, NATO and Gulf powers have failed to defeat the government of Syria despite supporting various proxies (Islamists to anti-Syrian government mercenaries).

Turkey is the main problem for the Syrian government and the Kurdish communities, who face anti-Kurdish pogroms at the expense of this NATO power. America – uninvited by the Syrian government – continues to allow the theft of Syria’s oil. While Israel violates the airspace of Syria along with Turkey by bombing this nation: Israel also continues to occupy the Syrian Golan Heights.

NATO powers who are anti-Russian Federation – along with the European Union and G7 nations, including Japan – seem to be fine with Israel and Turkey occupying various lands. For example, from North Cyprus (Turkey) to the Golan Heights in Syria (Israel). Therefore, the violation of international law depends on the might of NATO powers and the whims of America.

Even if nations oppose the government of President Bashar al-Assad (Syrian-controlled areas protect all Syrian be they Alawite, Christian, Druze, Shia, Sunni, or whatever faith), it is time to support central forces. This includes agreements with Kurds concerning levels of autonomy – however, still under the jurisdiction of the central government of Syria.

The European Union (EU) needs to wake up to what NATO powers have created. This concerns mass instability in North Africa and the Sahel Region (after the demise of Colonel Gadaffi), endless intrigues in Afghanistan that first began in the early 1980s, the destabilization of Iraq, supporting the rapid disintegration of the former Yugoslavia, and various NATO powers arming the Saudi-led alliance against Yemen.

All these actions have led to untold deaths, sectarianism, slavery in Libya and ISIS enslaving the Yazidis, failed states, minorities fleeing, and rampant poverty. Hence, tens of millions of people seek sanctuary in the European Union, North America, the United Kingdom, and regional nations including Lebanon, and further afield because of endless wars involving NATO powers. The carnage is horrendous!

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “The Yemeni child dying of cancer from out-of-date medication – to Yazidis enslaved by ISIS – and Christians fleeing Iraq along with a host of grim realities mean little in the corridors of power in Ankara, London, Paris, Riyadh, Washington, and others. Therefore, the Kurds – and others – expect further NATO Turkey bombing attacks – that also kill the Yazidis in the Sinjar region.”

All sanctions on Syria need to end. Hence, the intrigues of America, Israel, Turkey, and Gulf powers must also end to solve the crisis. If not, deaths will continue to flow – and the sovereignty of Syria will be violated year after year.

NATO and Gulf powers are responsible for a miniature Taliban land in Syria. Also, Turkey will get away with another illegal occupation similar to North Cyprus. Therefore, this is encouraging NATO Turkey to threaten the independence of Armenia – while constantly bombing the Assyrians, Kurds, Syrians, and Yazidis in Iraq and Syria respectively.

Enough is enough!

Syria’s sovereignty needs protecting.

