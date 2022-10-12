Takata Enjo and Japan art: Birds and simplicity

Takata Enjō and Japan art: Birds and simplicity

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Takata Enjō was born during the Edo Period. He taught many pupils, including Kikuchi Yōsai.

His teaching style was very relaxed. Hence, Enjō taught Yōsai to focus on the direction that appealed to him. Therefore, Yōsai focused on art that intrigued him – while being open to learning new art forms under Enjō.

In these simplistic but fascinating artworks of birds, you feel a sense of connection. The owl above is waiting patiently for the next opportunity.

Despite the darkness of night, the owl remains vigilant. It is a scene all too familiar to people who have seen owls. Thus this mysterious bird entices people to reconnect with nature.

The white wagtail above is more active in its search for food. Also, unlike the other two birds above – white wagtails are not so nervous. Therefore, you often see them bobbing up and down by the water, in parks, and so forth.

Overall, the artistic nature of these pieces is not overtly sophisticated. On the contrary, the style is focused on simplicity but fused with beauty and connectivity.

