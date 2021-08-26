Takayuki Suzuki wins first Paralympic gold in Tokyo for Japan: Northern England connection

Suzuki Takayuki wins first Paralympic gold for in Tokyo for Japan: Northern England connection

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan failed to win a single gold medal in 2016 at the Paralympics in Rio. Hence, major disappointment occurred in Brazil despite winning other medals. Therefore, the swimmer Takayuki Suzuki must be grinning like a Cheshire Cat after winning the first gold medal for Japan in Tokyo.

Before returning to Japan, Suzuki had been training in northern England for many years. Thus his coaching staff, friends, and other sporting people he met in northern England are over the moon after Suzuki won gold in the 100-meter freestyle S4 for men.

Prior to leaving the United Kingdom, Suzuki said, “Massive thank you to Louise and Joel for your support towards the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in this crazy situation with Covid 19.”

Suzuki moved to Newcastle several years ago and began studying and training at Northumbria University. This university is blessed with world-class swimming facilities. Therefore, years of new coaching methods taught by Louise Graham ultimately reignited his awesome talent.

He thanked Northumbria University personally on his website. Also, Suzuki expressed the combined power of swimming in his native Japan and the force of his Newcastle friends cheering him on.

Suzuki said, “There will be nothing afraid of (apart from Covid) when I have an advantage of the home Paralympics and the power of cheering from Newcastle.”

NHK reports, “Suzuki was born without both legs and a right hand. He also has an impairment affecting the fingers on his left hand. He took up competitive swimming in high school and has now taken part in five straight Paralympic Games.”

When Suzuki was born, it seemed that all the odds were stacked against him. This concerns his biological parents leaving him in the hospital. However, Yo Komatsu, his foster mother, cared for him deeply. Therefore, his swimming prowess was aimed initially at making his foster mother proud of him.

In the final, it looked like Luigi Beggiato from Italy would win after taking an early lead. However, the tenacious Suzuki overtook Beggiato in the final part of the race to win gold – with Roman Zhdanov claiming bronze.

The icing on the cake occurred after it was announced that Suzuki had set a new Paralympic record.

https://taka-swimmer.com Takayuki Suzuki official website

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210826_28/

