Tanzania sends the army to border areas with Mozambique: Sunni Islamist insurgency



Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Tanzania is sending extra troops to the border area with Mozambique. This comes on the back of the growing Sunni Islamist insurgency in Northern Mozambique. Therefore, despite the border on the side of Tanzania being quiet, precautionary measures are being taken.

This is a wise move on behalf of Tanzania and will be welcomed by Mozambique. After all, all routes of terrorist ratlines and weapon smuggling need to be quelled.

One only needs to look at how Boko Haram in Northern Nigeria mushroomed and spread its terrorism to neighboring nations. For example, market bombings and terrorist attacks in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. This ultimately led to neighboring nations helping Nigeria. However, the Sunni Islamist insurgency that began in Northern Nigeria is continuing to spread carnage internally and externally, despite recent setbacks in the region of Lake Chad.

Tanzania is intent on taking precautionary measures to shore up the border area with Mozambique. This is based on the growing Sunni Islamist insurgency in Northern Mozambique in recent times.

Until the last few months, Sunni Islamist terrorists launched ghost attacks and then disappeared into the vast remoteness of Northern Mozambique. Yet, recently, the Islamist insurgency is growing in strength. Therefore, the flag of Islam was raised for the first time in an important town in the region of Cabo Delgado.

After a recent terrorist attack that killed 52 people in the district of Muidumbe, a police spokesperson spoke in shock after the attack. Orlando Mudumane uttered, “Recently, the criminals tried to recruit young people to join their ranks, but there was resistance on the part of the youths. This provoked the anger of the criminals, who indiscriminately killed – cruelly and diabolically – 52 young people.”

The BBC reports, “Analysts believe Tanzania’s engagement could be key in ending the insurgency; there have been reports that some militants are Swahili speakers, suggesting they could have connections with Tanzania.”

Overall, it is in the interest of Tanzania to shore up its southern border with Mozambique. This especially applies to events that have spread from Northern Nigeria to regional nations. Similarly, Sunni Islamist attacks have taken place in Kenya because of instability and terrorism in neighboring Somalia. Therefore, it is best to take action during the infancy rather than letting the crisis to spread.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cjnwl8q4qdrt/tanzania

