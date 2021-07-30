The failed state of emergency in Japan to expand to other prefectures

Kanako Mit and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus State of Emergency currently covering Tokyo isn’t working. After all, new record daily infections have been recorded in recent days. Since the coronavirus crisis emerged in Japan, it is like an endless yo-yo of relatively low daily numbers to sudden bursts of high numbers. Therefore, after many State of Emergencies, it is obvious that many people are disillusioned with the same failed policies that aren’t working in the long term.

Equally important, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike focusing on the Olympics, it is too much on putting the onus on the people of Japan. This concerns Suga and Koike requesting people to refrain from going out when possible and to do telework. However, after over 18 months of the coronavirus entering Japan, the same mantra means little these days apart from more economic pain.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Similarly, once Suga and Koike welcomed international athletes, the media, and individuals of extreme privilege to enter Japan for the Olympics, it is arrogant to ask ordinary people to refrain from going out month after month. Indeed, the sight of Suga enjoying lavish banquets in England during the recent G-7 meeting – to Suga and Koike mixing with individuals of privilege and the IOC at swanky places – is extremely hypocritical.”

Suga announced that Osaka and the neighboring prefectures of Tokyo, which consists of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama, will soon come under the State of Emergency. However, Tokyo is under the State of Emergency but new highs of daily infections are continuing – or when numbers do eventually fall they still remain at a level for a fresh rebound.

NHK reports, “Japan’s government has decided to expand the coronavirus state of emergency already in place for Tokyo and Okinawa to three prefectures neighboring the capital as well as Osaka next Monday. The situation is to be in effect until the end of August.”

Japan’s main coronavirus adviser, Shigeru Omi, said, “I have a strong sense of crisis. There are not many factors that will lower the current level of infections.”

Suga and Koike have focused too much time on the Olympics. Hence, the feeling is that the State of Emergencies before the Olympics began were aimed at this event and not the well-being of ordinary people. Therefore, the longevity of the coronavirus crisis – the usual policies surrounding alcohol and requesting people to make none essential journeys – is becoming nauseating without any government financial support to implement a genuine lockdown.

Instead, the endless coronavirus yo-yo continues with the only single policy being the furtherment of the coronavirus vaccine program. Thus, Suga and Koike remain in their Olympic and elitist bubbles, while ordinary people struggle economically and psychologically.

Modern Tokyo Times said in another article, “The recent holiday period means that infections in Tokyo and in other parts of Japan are likely to increase this week. Hence, it seems that Suga and Koike deem infections, deaths, and straining the health care sector again with being Olympic collateral damage.”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook