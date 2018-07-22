The heat wave is responsible for many deaths in Japan after highs in excess of 40 degree Celsius

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The heat wave in Japan is still not abating with temperature highs in excess of 40 degree Celsius. It is known that at least 30 people have perished so far since the heat wave began in Japan. Sadly, it appears that this number will continue to jump because the scorching weather is continuing over much of this nation.

On top of the death rate, several thousands of people have been rushed to hospital suffering from heatstroke and other issues related to the severe heat. Hence, the central government and local governments have been issuing warnings to avoid dangerous situations. This especially applies to when the temperature reaches its high during the early afternoon.

At the same time, with several hundred people being killed by recent floods and landslides in Western Japan and Southwestern Japan, then the nation faces severe problems. Indeed, mopping up operations and fixing the infrastructure have been hindered in this part of Japan. Similarly, issues related to housing, water, and other important issues, are all adding to the woes of areas hit by floods and landslides.

Warnings have been issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency about the severity of the situation. Equally, this agency is reporting that conditions will remain for at least a few more days. Hence, people are being told to drink water, use air conditioning, and to avoid the harsh temperature by taking precautions.

The BBC reports, “The Japanese education ministry told schools to take thorough measures to prevent heat stroke after a six-year-old boy died following an outdoor class in Aichi Prefecture on Tuesday.”

Kyoto highlights the severity of the heat wave because since records began in the nineteenth century, this city never witnessed a full week where temperatures reached over 38 degree Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit). However, this no longer applies because Kyoto at least hit the above temperature for seven days on the bounce. Therefore, with other parts of Japan witnessing similar scorching temperatures, it is essential that people listen to sound advice and take many precautions.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-44910435

