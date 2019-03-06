The hypocrisy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation against Myanmar: China and Yemen, anyone?

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

It is hypocrisy of the highest for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to care about human rights. After all, from Saudi Arabia (Sunni Islam) to Iran (Shia Muslim), it is clear that Islamic Sharia states discriminate enormously against non-Muslims. At the same time, they tolerate the persecution of women based on religious police watching how women dress and so forth. Indeed, not one non-Muslim holy place is allowed in Saudi Arabia. Likewise, in Iran, they kill homosexuals and persecute apostates – while throwing women in prison for daring to take veils off.

Not only this, it is known that China persecutes Muslims in Xinjiang and that re-education camps – just like the persecution of Buddhist Tibetans at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party – exist. Of course, the current leader of China is clamping down on all religious faiths because many Christian churches have been closed down and restrictions have been put in place. However, the same OIC that is anti-Myanmar is the same nations that are trading openly with China and praising this nation. Therefore, while Judas is known in relation to Christianity, it is clear that Muslim majority nations forsake co-religionists when it comes to chasing the money.

Equally alarming, is the reality of the so-called Islamic world caring for fellow Muslims. After all, the Saudi Arabia-led Sunni Muslim alliance is responsible for enormous malnutrition in Yemen, the spread of cholera, and sowing the seeds of anti-Shia sectarianism. Likewise, various Muslim nations conspired with America, France, and the United Kingdom in destabilizing Syria.

The above are just two examples where hundreds of thousands of people have been killed (notably Syria) and millions have suffered from malnutrition, mass poverty, and cholera outbreaks (Yemen). On top of this, vast numbers of children in Yemen have died in infancy because the already fragile health infrastructure was destroyed. Indeed, the Sunni Muslim alliance in Yemen is known for countless massacres based on markets being bombed in indiscriminate bombing attacks. Of course, just like the hypocrisy of Islamic nations is beyond belief – the same applies to America, France, and the United Kingdom that continue to supply military hardware and training to the same nations destroying Yemen.

Mark Lowcock, the aid chief for the United Nations, in relation to Yemen, said, “The toll is unbearably high. The immune systems of millions of people on survival support for years on end are now are literally collapsing, making them – especially children and the elderly – more likely to succumb to malnutrition, cholera and other diseases.”

Hence, if the OIC supports real justice at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) then they should take Turkey and Saudi Arabia to court – and other mainly Muslim nations. This applies to intrigues against Syria and Yemen that have already been mentioned; the endless persecution of Kurds in several Muslim dominated nations; the destabilization of Libya along with the usual Western players; and state-sponsored support of Sunni Islamist Takfiri terrorist groups that have killed vast numbers of people in many nations.

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh, Gousal Azam Sarjer, reported to Radio Free Asia that the “The OIC Council of Ministers at this Abu Dhabi meeting has taken a decision in a resolution to move that the International Court of Justice address the question of accountability and justice regarding the gross human rights violations against the Rohingyas,”

Ironically, in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, you have the ongoing destruction of indigenous culture based on the twin forces that threaten Rakhine in Myanmar. This is the Bengali Muslim land grab that intertwines with Islamization by stealth. Hence, indigenous Buddhists and Hindus – and other non-Muslims – have witnessed countless crimes related to ethnic cleansing in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stipulated, “The international media is negating the serious issue of Bengali Muslims overwhelming the indigenous in Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), and other areas. Indeed, it appears that Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Tribal groups don’t even enter the equation. Similarly, the Pope and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are blinded by their own respective agendas. Hence, the indigenous remain voiceless and at the mercy of endless Bengali Muslim migration, a land grab, and Islamization by stealth.”

Overall, the OIC should focus on internal issues because the majority of Muslims being killed in modern times in vast numbers is based on internal Muslim intrigues, Sunni Islamist sectarianism aimed at Shia Muslims and the Alawites (Syria), and collusion with America, France, and the United Kingdom in destabilizing nations (Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen). Similarly, the international community must not ignore the reality that mass Bengali immigration to Assam, the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Rakhine, and other areas is a serious reality that threatens the indigenous.

Equally important, from an economic angle then China shows the façade of the OIC because economic issues seem more important. Ironically, the one majority Muslim nation that does rebuke China from time to time over the persecution of Muslims in Xinjiang is Turkey. Yet, Turkey also persecutes the mainly Kurdish Muslims, discriminates against the Alevi, and supports various Sunni Islamist terrorist groups against the government of Syria, who in turn have beheaded fellow Muslims deemed apostates.

Finally, it is an oxymoron for the OIC to care about human rights given the power of Saudi Arabia and the fact that persists in nations that support Islamic Sharia law. After all, in 2019 all non-Muslim holy places are illegal in Saudi Arabia and in several nations non-Muslim men face prison (or worse) for marrying a Muslim female. Therefore, the OIC should focus on the Hadiths and other texts that support enormous discrimination against non-Muslims; the reality that inter-Muslim intrigues are responsible for the deaths of untold numbers of Muslims; and the economic angle in relation to China despite the enormous persecution of Muslims and non-Muslims in this nation.

