The Sahel faces new G-7 convulsions concerning sanctions on Russia: Libya re-run

The Sahel faces G-7 convulsions concerning sanctions on Russia: Libya re-run

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nations of the Sahel face new G-7 convulsions concerning the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation. Like the destabilization of Libya that set off economic, migration, and terrorist convulsions, the richest nations on this earth care little about the impact of their policies.

For example, the price of fertilizers is reported to have increased by 25 to 30 percent in some parts of the Sahel region. Other issues – from the price of foodstuffs and fuel – are creating more problems for people who face food insecurity and where you have roughly six million refugees throughout this part of Africa. Therefore, unlike wealthier G-7 nations and the European Union, the poor in distant lands will feel the negative impact of countless sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation – concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Russian and Russian-speaking areas of Donbas.

Sib Ollo, World Food Program’s senior research, assessment, and monitoring adviser for West and Central Africa, said, “The farmers, in particular, they are worried for the next agricultural season, mainly because many of them will not be able to access, to have fertilizers. The cost of fertilizers has increased by almost 30 percent in many places of the region due to the supply disruption that we see brought on by the crisis in Ukraine.”

UN News reports, “In just three years, the number of people facing starvation has skyrocketed from 3.6 to 10.5 million, in the Sahelian nations of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.”

America, France, and the United Kingdom bombed Libya from the skies while various militias – including terrorist forces – attacked the armed forces of Libya under Colonel Gaddafi. Hence, this resulted in destroying the economic beacon of Libya – where many migrants from the Sahel went to work – along with the failed state that devastated the region after the intervention of America, France, and the United Kingdom – which led to dual negativities that continue to hinder the region today. Therefore, the Sahel faced the increasing scourge of terrorism and various insurgencies, alongside the enormous economic consequences of this war.

The Institute for Security Services continues, “…heads of state openly accused France and Nato of not taking into account the consequences for the Sahel of its military action to halt the advance of Gaddafi’s forces on Benghazi.”

Former President Barack Obama sanctioned the Libya debacle. The Boston Globe reported (2020), “That attack, in which the United States played a key role, may now be ranked among the most recklessly self-defeating military interventions of the 21st century. It was sold as “humanitarian intervention,” but wound up producing a human rights disaster. It turned Libya, once one of the most stable and prosperous countries in Africa, into a failed state and breeding ground for terror. In nearby countries, it has nourished a generation of murderous militias. The coup in Mali shows that after-effects of the Libya attack are still reverberating.”

The G-7 nations – including Japan – should be ashamed of the misery they are causing the world. This notably applies to poorer regions of the world that are already blighted by food insecurity.

The arrogance of America, France, and the United Kingdom knows no boundaries. While Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan – who is anti-Russia – probably doesn’t understand the bigger picture and convulsions of his sanction policies. Therefore, the nations of America, France, and the United Kingdom that bombed Libya from the skies – while supplying military arms on the ground to various militias and terrorist groups in 2011 – are once more devasting the Sahel region in 2022 concerning their sanctions on the Russian Federation and by sending more military arms to Ukraine to prolong the war.

