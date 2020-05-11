The shocking case of two sisters dying in Tokyo and no concern of neighbors or anyone



Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Reports are coming out about another shocking case in Japan where two people have been dead for two to three months. This took place in an apartment building in Tokyo. Therefore, one can only imagine the smell.

Both sisters, in the 60s age group, had been living in the same Tokyo apartment for approximately 15 years. Yet welfare officials, neighbors, friends, the growing amount of letters by postal staff, local shops they went to, and so forth, sounded no alarm bells.

The disabled sister was found dead in the bathtub. Initial reports from the police indicate her sister – who cared for her disabled sibling – died first. Therefore, the wheelchair-bound sister must have taken a long-time to die.

One can only imagine her confusion, fear, and pain of dying so slow. However, despite living in the same place for roughly 15 years – and welfare officials not seeing the sisters since February – nobody helped.

An increasing elderly population blights Japan and many households are single people. Similar cases have been reported in the past. Despite this, no new safety mechanisms are being made to protect vulnerable people.

It is a sad indictment that two sisters can die in one of the most populous and highly advanced capitals in the world. Indeed, approximately 15 years in the same apartment and not a single person would go the extra mile to contact the police.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes