The U.S. to rebuild Gaza while helping Israel militarily: Waiting for the next HAMAS attack

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Irrespective if American taxpayers are pro-Israel, pro-Palestine, neutral, or care zilch about the situation, their taxes will be spent on both sides in the conflict. Hence with Iran utilizing various anti-Israel proxies in Gaza, Lebanon (Hezbollah), and Syria, it is clear that the reach of Tehran is growing in complexity. Therefore, with Iran also supporting various proxies in Iraq and Yemen, the geopolitical map is changing to the detriment of Israel.

Iranian proxies entered the Syrian crisis after this nation was destabilized by several NATO (America, France, Turkey, and the United Kingdom) and Gulf nations. Similarly, the ensuing chaos in Iraq boosted the geopolitical tentacles of Iran after the demise of ISIS (Islamic State – IS). Therefore, the foreign policy objectives of America in the Middle East have backfired against Israel – while being a complete disaster for religious minorities including the Alawites, various Christian sects, Mandaeans, Shabaks, Yazidis, and others.

Thus the ceasefire announced between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will do little in the long term. It might bring peace for one day, one year, five years, or more. However, sooner or later, another more intense rocket launch against Israel will materialize under the prevailing conditions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) knows that while Iran is under the control of the Shia clergy and anti-Israeli government, that little will change politically. While in the realm of military dynamics, the proxies of Iran are sprouting up in more nations. Hence, Iran can utilize against Israel and increase military technology to various pro-Iranian proxies throughout a growing geopolitical space.

President Joe Biden of America said, “The United States … remains committed to working with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance, and to marshal international support for the people of Gaza and the Gaza reconstruction efforts.”

Biden promises to deliver this aid “…in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas.”

However, with Hamas being the ruling force in Gaza, it is most likely that Hamas will utilize and procure more rockets and military arms. Thus it seems like wishful thinking on behalf of Biden unless he ties the agreement with a milder nuclear deal approach with Iran.

The Jerusalem Post reports, “US President Joe Biden promised to replenish Israel’s supply of Iron Dome interceptors and to help rebuild the Gaza Strip in a brief address he delivered at the White House shortly after the announcement that a truce had been reached to end 11 days of IDF-Hamas conflict on Thursday evening.”

However, it seems that Hamas, going by past history, will utilize the period to increase its military capability and networks with other Iranian proxies. Hence, while Biden promises a fresh push with Israel and Palestinians, it doesn’t really mean much in Gaza that is ruled by Hamas. Therefore, unless an internal Palestinian movement occurs in Gaza that is moderate – and Hamas is willing to relinquish its power – it seems that instability is only around the corner, irrespective of the timescale.

The BBC reports, “The Israeli military says more than 4,300 rockets were fired towards its territory by militants and that it struck more than 1,000 militant targets in Gaza.”

Currently, it seems nigh impossible that Israel and Iran can build bridges based on recent history. Thus an uneasy truce will bring peace in the short term. However, Israel and Iran will continue with their respective intrigues against each other. Similarly, the rogue element of President Erdogan in Turkey bodes ill for lasting peace and for genuine political negotiations to take place between Israel and Palestinians in a position of power.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-57195537

https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/biden-us-will-replenish-iron-dome-amid-ceasefire-668721

