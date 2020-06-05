The UK reaches 40,000 official Coronavirus death: 48,000 on death certificates

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus official death toll is now 40,261 in the United Kingdom (UK). However, this shockingly high figure is still underestimated. After all, up until May 22, it is known that 48,106 people have Covid-19 on their death certificate. Therefore, the two-week time lag means the figure is over 50,000.

Daily deaths are going down but certain areas including the North West of England have high infection rates. Likewise, care homes are still breeding grounds for coronavirus deaths.

The UK is the second nation to reach 40,000 deaths after America. Yet deaths per million are higher in the UK. Thus deaths per million are 161 in Brazil, 334 in America, 559 in Italy, and 595 in the UK.

Death rates will increase notably in Brazil because still not at its peak. Similarly, in Italy and the UK, many deaths still haven’t been accounted for fully.

In March, a chief scientific professional expressed 20,000 deaths would be reasonably successful. This figure was based on events in Italy and Spain. However, while most European nations, apart from the Russian Federation and Sweden, are focused on reopening to the outside world, this doesn’t apply to the UK

The BBC highlights the utter sadness and loneliness of the coronavirus by stating the words of Maureen. This lady is the mother of Adam Brown who died at the age of 30.

She said, “Despite the wonderful doctors’, nurses’, consultants’ best and desperate efforts, even going over and above to save our son’s life, Adam died alone and afraid, from the coronavirus.”

Shocking reports about the treatment of the elderly continue to be reported. Reuters uttered, “Policies designed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed pushed a greater burden onto care homes. With hospitals given priority by the government, care homes struggled to get access to tests and protective equipment. The elderly were also put at potentially greater risk by measures to admit only the sickest for hospital treatment and to clear out as many non-acute patients as possible from wards.”

Overall, a public inquiry is needed once the coronavirus is contained. This notably applies to the treatment of the elderly in care homes, not supporting care homes with proper guidelines and equipment for staff, failing to protect health care workers and an array of other failings.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-52925716

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-britain-elderly-sp/special-report-in-shielding-its-hospitals-from-covid-19-britain-left-many-of-the-weakest-exposed-idUKKBN22H2EI

