Three people die after 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake hits Osaka



Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Osaka just before 8 am this morning in Japan. Hence, the earthquake struck while adults and children were preparing for a busy day ahead. Sadly, three people perished, including a young 9-year-old-girl.

Osaka – and the Osaka metropolitan region – is a huge metropolis of just under 20 million people. Not surprisingly, this city is a magnet for people who were born in neighboring prefectures. Equally, international capital, amazing architecture in central Osaka, and other dynamics, all equate to a dynamic part of Japan. Therefore, with the earthquake striking just before 8 am, then the industrial heartland, commuters, children preparing for school, and so forth, felt the power of the earthquake.

The young child who perished died in the environs of the school she attended in Takatasuki. Apparently, she died after a swimming pool wall collapsed. Hence, one can only imagine the pain and sorrow of family members, friends, and all concerned with the Juei Elementary School.

In relation to the nuclear angle, Reuters reports, “No irregularities were detected at the Mihama, Takahama and Ohi nuclear plants to the north of Osaka, Kansai Electric Power said. More than 170,000 households in Osaka and neighboring Hyogo prefecture lost power temporarily but it was restored within two hours, the utility said.”

Major companies including Daihatsu Motor Co, Daikin Industries Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Kubota Corp, Mitsubishi Motors, Panasonic, Sharp Corp, and others, suffered minor production issues to various degrees. However, with Japan being well prepared for earthquakes in major cities throughout this nation, the production of companies and other areas hit were soon back to scratch.

The latest earthquake in Osaka is a firm reminder of the potency of nature in this nation. This applies to earthquakes, typhoons, tsunamis, and other natural events that are deadly.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-quake/magnitude-6-1-quake-in-japans-osaka-area-kills-three-stops-factories-idUSKBN1JD13F?il=0

