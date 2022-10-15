Tojiro Oshita and Japan art (1870-1911)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Tojiro Oshita (1870-1911) died relatively young during the late stages of the Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, despite his limited life, he produced stunning watercolors of beautiful landscapes.

Watercolor art in Japan especially became popular during the Meiji Period. Thus Oshita was a prominent artist in this period of Japanese history concerning watercolors.

Oshita was blessed with multiple skills. These include being an artist, designer, editor, and writer. However, his legacy concerns his stunning landscapes.

His independent mindset is witnessed by Oshita refusing to take over the family business to concentrate on art. Also, he was one of the pioneers in the world of watercolors in Japan – who reached out to people. Therefore, his legacy is important.

Oshita studied under Nakamaru Seijuro and Harada Naojiro. However, he sadly died relatively young before the end of the Meiji Period.

