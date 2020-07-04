Tokyo Covid-19 cases on the rise: Yuriko Koike and the maddening angle

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike took over a vibrant city that improved dramatically based on the legacy of Shintaro Ishihara (1999-2012). However, her tenure since 2016 is extremely bland outside of grand statements.

Shockingly, during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, a re-run is happening once more. This relates to Koike being distracted by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics the first time – and now her re-election is doing the same. Hence, new coronavirus infections increased both times around these important dates for Koike.

Thus it is galling that with over 100 hundred new infections in the last few days, those similar angles keep on emerging. This relates to the sex entertainment districts and nightlife of Kabukicho (Shinjuku) and Ikebukuro. Equally, her non-coronavirus distractions. Therefore, while not all infections come from this angle, each day a sizeable minority (sometimes the majority) does.

With 131 new cases today, the highest for over two months, it is maddening for Tokyoites and people from surrounding prefectures. Hence, Koike is asking people to refrain from traveling outside the border areas of Tokyo once more.

However, the interconnection of work and other areas with Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama are abundantly obvious. Therefore, the sex entertainment areas and nightlife that caters to a small minority, are now infringing too much on the majority.

Koike will likely win based on her influence throughout the media but she resides in an elitist bubble. Meanwhile, many Tokyoites, especially poorer people promised 100,000 yen from the national government, are still waiting in various parts of Tokyo.

Overall, Koike spent vast sums on the Olympics and over-hyped herself but very little achieved. While her lack of responsibility in closing down a major source of the coronavirus is horrendous.

Hence, people in Tokyo and the prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama are fearing the worse again. This is based on hostess bars, the nightclub angle, and Koike’s distractions.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

