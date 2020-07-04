Tokyo Covid-19 cases reach high of 107 since early May: Blasé Yuriko Koike

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Tokyo is once more gaining momentum. Yet the blasé approach of the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike continues. Hence, the nightlife and sex entertainment hosting areas of Tokyo are threatening Tokyoites.

On May 23 only 2 new infections were recorded but by June 14 it became clear that an upturn was emerging. Once more, many new infections were related to the sex entertainment hosting area and nightlife of Kabukicho in Shinjuku. Therefore, with Kabukicho and now Ikebukuro being mentioned, it is inconceivable why the same issue keeps on threatening Tokyoites.

Of course, for workers in the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama, they also feel threatened. After all, Ikebukuro is the gateway that links Tokyo to Saitama. Thus vast numbers of people commute between Tokyo and these prefectures.

Hence, the psychological angle is lasting months. Also, the period of high summer is approaching. Therefore, heatstroke issues related to facemasks must be taken seriously.

However, the parallel of cases increasing with the date of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – and Koike now running for re-election – appears to indicate distraction.

This simply isn’t good enough because why are the overwhelming majority of Tokyoites being endangered like this? Of course, not all new infections result from the sex entertainment districts of Kabukicho and nightlife angle that includes Ikebukuro. Yet, a sizeable number of new infections are related to these angles. Therefore, it is galling that Koike isn’t solving this problem.

NHK reports, “Koike said most of the people in Thursday’s cases are in their 20s or 30s and connected to nightlife entertainment districts.”

Astonishingly, the blasé Koike held a hasty conference about new infections reaching 107 – the highest since May 2. However, recent new infections have increased so why a hasty conference?

After all, Koike should have been prepared given the recent number of cases in the last week. Yet, like many Tokyoites are still waiting for 100,000 yen promised by the national government, it appears that her focus isn’t on the majority of people in Tokyo.

It simply isn’t good enough!

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

